San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Sneak Peek at Exclusive Funko Items

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 will be here before you know it, so no time like the present to start planning out the most important thing: shopping.

Ahead of the convention, Funko has revealed what Funkos will be there exclusively, and you’re going to want to take note! The new figures come from film, television, games, and comics — and one of them’s even jumbo size!

Coming to us straight from a broken timeline, both He Who Remains and a jumbo-sized Miss Minutes from Marvel Studios’ Loki will be available at the convention. Snag them before they return to the void. As for a different Multiverse, pick up America Chavez who has finally learned how to control her powers (now in Funko form) along with Scarlet Scarab from Marvel Studios' Moon Knight!

The last two exclusive Funkos coming our way are Spider-Man 2099 and Silk, each ready to swing into action! Find all these brand new figures in the image gallery below.

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off Thursday, July 21, and runs through Sunday, July 24. Need more Funko information — like where to buy and how? Head over to Funko’s latest blog to find out!