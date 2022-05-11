Gear
Published May 11, 2022

Scarlet Witch Ear Headbands Dreamwalk Into shopDisney

Available this Friday at shopDisney.com!

by Rachel Paige
scarlet witch

You don’t need the Darkhold to harness the powers of The Scarlet Witch. Inspired by the events of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a brand new ear headband has arrived at shopDisney. The ornate design is inspired by Wanda Maximoff’s distinctive headpiece, and on the headband includes the reassuring claim, “I have everything under control.” 

The padded ears feature an all-over screen art chevron pattern with appliqué lines, and a simulated leather exterior, in addition to a non-slip velour interior. Dreamwalking powers are not included. 

The Scarlet Witch ears arrive on Friday, May 13 at 7 AM PST, exclusively at shopDisney. Looking for more for your next Multiverse adventure? Head on over to shopDisney.com now

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing exclusively in theaters!

In this article: Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

