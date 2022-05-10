Gear
Published May 10, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: America Chavez

Watch her punch a star-shaped hole through the Multiverse in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' in theaters now!

by Rachel Paige

The Portal to the Multiverse is now open, and Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is officially in theaters! 🌀 

Whether you're going alone (or with a friend), it's always a good idea to bring supplies for your journeys across time and space, and Xochitl Gomez has you covered with exactly what you might need. In the film, she plays America Chavez, a young girl who can move between Multiverses — and whose powers are exactly what someone might need to do the same...

With no star-shaped portals in sight, in the video above Gomez dives into a slew of brand new products featuring none other than America Chavez! Diving into the enormous box, she finds America Funkos, LEGOs, Marvel Legends, apparel, and more. Explore them yourself in the gallery below. 

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is NOW in theaters. Tickets now available!

In this article: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, America (America Chavez), Doctor Strange Must Haves

