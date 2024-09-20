Gear
Published September 20, 2024

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Cast a Spell with 'Agatha All Along'

Journey down the Witches' Road with these mysterious Marvel Must Haves!

by Marika Hashimoto
Gather the coven! It's the season for all things witchy, and we're ready to embark on the Witches' Road. Agatha Harkness certainly cast a spell on us with these Marvel Must Haves...Catch Marvel Television's Agatha All Along, now streaming exclusively on Disney+!

If there's a certain magic to the air, it's because fall fashion is now in full swing. Channel your inner Teen with this perfectly Destructed Sweater, or tap into the powers of Rio Vidal with this Cropped Green Bolero.

Create a full face of magic with Black Moon Cosmetics' Agatha The Witches' Road Duo! Collect this limited edition duo featuring a full-sized Cosmos Cosmic Eyedust and Immortal Black Metal Liquid Lipstick. Get yours before it disappears...

For more witchy inspiration, check out the full gallery of Marvel Must Haves below!

 

TV Shows

Kathryn Hahn on Her 'Agatha All Along' Return: ‘I’m Still Pinching Myself’

Live Events

NYCC 2024 Schedule: Marvel Panels, Booths, and Activations

Comics

September 18's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Marvel's 85th Anniversary: Marvel Comics Through the Decades

Comics

2024 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit Available Now

In this article: Marvel Must Haves, Agatha Harkness, Agatha All Along
