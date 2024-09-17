Joe Locke Teases Mischief and Magic in ‘Agatha All Along’

Joe Locke still remembers the first time he walked the Witches’ Road. The 20-year-old actor stars in Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along, and on one of his first days on set, he stepped on to a massive soundstage, transformed into a witchy, otherworldly forest. As he wandered through the swirling mist and past each carefully crafted tree, he remembers feeling a distinct sense of, well, magic.

“I got all emotional because it was this huge, incredible set,” Locke recalled. “I remember turning to [series creator Jac Schaeffer], looking at her and smiling, and then just bursting out crying. I gave her a big hug.”

Locke had his fair share of magical moments on Agatha All Along. The actor stars in the Disney+ series as a mysterious goth Teen, who seeks out notorious witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn, reprising her role from WandaVision). Together, they assemble a ragtag coven and set out down the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials designed to test a witch’s power.