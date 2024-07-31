Suit Up as Green Goblin with Realistic Roleplay Helmet and Electronic Pumpkins

Mark your calendars—August 1 is Spider-Man Day! Which also means...don't be too surprised if you see more Super Villains from the Spider-Man rogues' gallery!

One of Spider-Man's greatest foes, the Green Goblin returns with the original Goblin armor—glider and all—and a few lethal upgrades. Marvel Legends proudly presents these high-quality reproductions of Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin helmet and electronic pumpkins as they appear in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home.