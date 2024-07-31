Suit Up as Green Goblin with Realistic Roleplay Helmet and Electronic Pumpkins
Available for pre-order on Spider-Man Day! Get these officially licensed, high-quality reproductions of Green Goblin's armor from Marvel Studios' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'!
Mark your calendars—August 1 is Spider-Man Day! Which also means...don't be too surprised if you see more Super Villains from the Spider-Man rogues' gallery!
One of Spider-Man's greatest foes, the Green Goblin returns with the original Goblin armor—glider and all—and a few lethal upgrades. Marvel Legends proudly presents these high-quality reproductions of Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin helmet and electronic pumpkins as they appear in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GREEN GOBLIN ROLEPLAY HELMET
(F9111 | HASBRO | Ages 14 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $124.99 | Available: Fall 2024)
This 1:1 scale helmet features movie-accurate sculpting and detailing. Wear this premium role-play helmet and imagine chasing after Spider-Man at Liberty Island! Display your MCU fandom pride on your shelf with the included stand. This officially licensed helmet character-inspired design makes a great gift for collectors and adult fans. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can look for other premium movie and series-inspired Marvel gear (each sold separately, subject to availability).
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GREEN GOBLIN ROLEPLAY ELECTRONIC PUMPKIN
(F9004 | HASBRO | Ages 14 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 | Available: Fall 2024)
The Green Goblin’s weapon arsenal includes incendiary hand-held devices in the shape of pumpkins. Stored in his glider, they can release enough heat to melt through a three-inch thick sheet of steel.
This officially licensed electronic pumpkin features light-up modes by pressing the center button to activate light FX. Press the center button twice to activate a light and sound sequence, featuring the Green Goblin’s signature cackle. Roll the pumpkin for a light-up countdown ending in a blast sound FX. Press and hold the center button for 3 seconds for a 1-minute light display. With movie-accurate sculpting and detailing, this is the next essential Marvel Legends Roleplay item for your Marvel gear collection (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability).
This premium roleplay helmet and electronic pumpkins are the perfect accessories for bringing out your darker side. Just remember—sometimes it's good to be bad!
Marvel Legends Series Green Goblin Roleplay Helmet and Electronic Pumpkins are available for pre-order on Spider-Man Day, August 1, 2024 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other participating retailers.
