Published April 1, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Moon Knight’ Episode 1

“Laters, gators."

by Rachel Paige
moon knight MMH

Summon the suit with the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves! Moon Knight has arrived and each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

With the release of the first episode of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight — now streaming exclusively on Disney+ — that means the first batch of Marvel Must Haves has arrived. Steven Grant probably wishes he was selling these things in the museum gift shop...

Episode 1 of the series, "The Goldfish Problem," introduces Steven, who spends his days toiling away at his mundane job, and all night trying to stay awake to stave off bad dreams. Easier said than done for Stevie — sorry, Steven as he quickly finds himself in the middle of confusing situations with an ominous voice inside his head telling him to go away. If that’s not all, someone else is talking to him and they’ve got this suit. Say hello to Moon Knight

Kicking off the first week of Marvel Must Haves, dive into all things Moon Knight in the image gallery below, including t-shirts, socks, accessories, the latest figure from Hot Toys, and a brand new Funko, too (and a version that glows in the dark!). 

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye right here!

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+. 

Embrace the chaos and follow Moon Knight on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

In this article: Moon Knight, Moon Knight (Marc Spector), Marvel Must Haves, Moon Knight Must Haves
Marvel Legends Moon Knight

