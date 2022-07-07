Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Ms. Marvel' Episode 5

Sloth Baby Productions proudly presents Marvel Must Haves! Kamala Khan has arrived and while she's still figuring out her powers, take a peek at what's coming from Ms. Marvel. each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

It's time to celebrate everything that makes Kamala Khan who she is — including her past. The latest episode of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel takes viewers (and Kamala!) on a journey through time back to Partition as the young hero witnesses firsthand just what happened with that "trail of stars" her grandmother has talked so much about.

As for this week's Marvel Must Haves, we're driving into Kamala's signature look with brand-new items featuring her hero costume! Find these items and more in the image gallery below.

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye and Moon Knight right here!

MS. MARVEL IS NOW STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+.

Looking for more Kamala? Follow Ms. Marvel on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and find Marvel on TikTok!