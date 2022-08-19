Gear
Published August 19, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 1

This calls for a normal amount of rage.

by Rachel Paige
she-hulk

Thinking about going green anytime soon? If that's in the cards for you in the near future, then the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves has your name all over it. 

Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now in session, er, streaming on Disney+. With that, the first roundup of Marvel Must Haves gives viewers a hearty dose of big, green characters like both She-Hulk and her cousin — you might have heard of him? — Hulk. Both have received the Funko treatment, but Jen's figure is just her regular lawyer look...for now, at least (don't make her angry!). Plus, what is a Jen Walters Funko without a best friend Nikki Funko to go with it?

Additionally, a new Marvel Legend has arrived featuring She-Hulk, along with an assortment of apparel and accessories, too. Find all of these items and more in the image gallery below! 

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel right here!

Need a lawyer? Call 1-877-SHE-HULK, and follow Jennifer Walters on TwitterFacebookInstagram, and find Marvel now on TikTok!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Episode 1 — Jennifer Walters vs. Bruce Banner

Gear

Marvel Receives Two Toy of the Year Nominations for 2022

Comics

'Strange' Writer Jed MacKay Breaks Down Doctor Strange's Return

Comics

A New Era of 'Fantastic Four' Begins with Ryan North & Iban Coello

Comics

America Chavez Teams Up with Loki in a New ‘Marvel’s Voices’ Arc

In this article: She-Hulk, She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters), She-Hulk Must Haves, Marvel Must Haves
1/
Marvel Legends She-Hulk

