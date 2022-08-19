Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 1

Thinking about going green anytime soon? If that's in the cards for you in the near future, then the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves has your name all over it.

Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now in session, er, streaming on Disney+. With that, the first roundup of Marvel Must Haves gives viewers a hearty dose of big, green characters like both She-Hulk and her cousin — you might have heard of him? — Hulk. Both have received the Funko treatment, but Jen's figure is just her regular lawyer look...for now, at least (don't make her angry!). Plus, what is a Jen Walters Funko without a best friend Nikki Funko to go with it?

Additionally, a new Marvel Legend has arrived featuring She-Hulk, along with an assortment of apparel and accessories, too. Find all of these items and more in the image gallery below!

