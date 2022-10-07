Gear
Published October 7, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 8

Sadly, Jen's gala look does not come in non-Hulk sizes.

by Rachel Paige
she-hulk

Getting ready for a big gala? If an award ceremony is in your future, you might want to check out the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk — and sorry, Jennifer Walter's sparkly gala dress does not come in non-She-Hulk sizes. 

Dive into the newest items in the image gallery below! 

