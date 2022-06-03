Gear
Published June 3, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Summer Essentials

Perfect for a pool day or if you need to save the galaxy.

by Rachel Paige
summer

Whether you’re getting ready to save the world or the next BBQ, Marvel Must Haves has you covered with everything you might need on your summer essentials list! 

When the weather starts getting hot, the one thing everyone needs is a go-to tie-dye t-shirt and/or tank top — complete with your favorite Marvel character, of course. And no backyard barbeque is complete without a cooler full of drinks and snacks (for the full reference, be sure to snag the Captain America one, because then everything can go on ice). 

And if there happen to be little Super Heroes in your life, there are plenty of summer activities to choose from, like Spider-Man slingers that shoot water, scooters to travel to and from, and even a little Spidey drivable car…which unfortunately does not come in adult sizes. 

Take a peek at everything you’ve got to add to your summer shopping cart below and stay tuned for more Marvel Must Haves!

In this article: Marvel Must Haves
1/
Comics tank-top / shop it here

