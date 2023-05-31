ShopDisney UK Launches New Collection Inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy Created by Designers from The Prince’s Trust

shopDisney and Disney Store have launched the latest collaboration between Marvel and The Prince’s Trust, designed by aspiring young designers and inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy.

This is the third collection from Disney and The Prince’s Trust’s ongoing collaboration, which aims to help young people aged 18-30 access the world of fashion and product design.

Designed by 12 young people from across the UK, the collection has been created through the ‘Get Started in Product Design with Marvel’ course, which consisted of a series of workshops hosted by Disney and championed by Marvel actor and Prince’s Trust ambassador, Will Poulter.

Speaking at a kick-off workshop for the latest cohort in October 2022, Will said: “The ‘Get Started in Product Design Program is amazing because it fosters creativity and celebrates the creative work of young people, but also offers a pathway into the industry. For an industry like the creative industry that can often feel like a far-fetched prospect, it’s really important to create entry points for young people and let them know of legitimate ways they can work in the industry and make it a part of their future.”