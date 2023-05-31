ShopDisney UK Launches New Collection Inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy Created by Designers from The Prince’s Trust
This is the third collection from Disney and The Prince’s Trust’s ongoing collaboration, which aims to help young people aged 18-30 access the world of fashion and product design.
shopDisney and Disney Store have launched the latest collaboration between Marvel and The Prince’s Trust, designed by aspiring young designers and inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy.
Designed by 12 young people from across the UK, the collection has been created through the ‘Get Started in Product Design with Marvel’ course, which consisted of a series of workshops hosted by Disney and championed by Marvel actor and Prince’s Trust ambassador, Will Poulter.
Speaking at a kick-off workshop for the latest cohort in October 2022, Will said: “The ‘Get Started in Product Design Program is amazing because it fosters creativity and celebrates the creative work of young people, but also offers a pathway into the industry. For an industry like the creative industry that can often feel like a far-fetched prospect, it’s really important to create entry points for young people and let them know of legitimate ways they can work in the industry and make it a part of their future.”
Throughout the program, participants have learned about the product design industry and different stages of the design process and production lifecycle and received mentoring from Disney designers, marketers, and retail teams, with the support of The Prince’s Trust.
Speaking about his time in the program, Renford Williams, aged 26 said, “It’s been a really positive process, I’ve made a lot of friends and most importantly it’s allowing me to step outside of my comfort zone. I think that’s really important when you’re trying to improve yourself and you’re trying to grow.”
Michael Hobbs, aged 30 adds, “The mentorship has probably been my favorite part of the program. It’s been invaluable to me.” He adds “I do feel like I’ve grown so much in so many ways. Since the end of the course, I have decided to take up a BTech in fashion design, because I was so inspired by everything I learned.”
Kolade Fenuyi, aged 22, said, “I’m excited to see the designs come alive in stores and how people react to it.”
“You learn all these new skills on the go, and I feel more confident and self-assured in myself.” He also encouraged other potential participants to “go for it, be open to the opportunities you could have on this program.”
The new collection is inspired by edgy street style, adorned with graffiti-style graphics, paint splats, brush strokes, and splashes of color, and featuring popular characters Groot and Rocket Raccoon. The 12 young designers worked in three groups to create capsule ranges that come together to form the whole collection.
Discover the collection in the image gallery below, and shop it now on shopDisney UK.
