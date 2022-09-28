Target Announces New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Collaboration
The first-of-its-kind collaboration will feature exclusive Black Panther items, augmented-reality fun, movie screenings and more.
Today, Target announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, along with the ongoing expansion of the Disney store at Target shop-in-shops to more than 200 total locations by the end of the year.
“At Target, we’re constantly innovating and collaborating with iconic brands to deliver an experience where all families feel seen, heard, and celebrated,” says Maurice Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, Target. “The release of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be a significant cultural moment, and Target is excited and proud to amplify its joy, inspiration, and purpose, which will be meaningful for our guests and communities we serve across the country.”
The sequel’s brimming with strong, diverse female characters and aligns with Target's own Racial Equity Action Change (REACH) commitment to create meaningful and authentic experiences for Black team members and guests. The first-of-its-kind collaboration will feature exclusive Black Panther merch, augmented-reality fun, movie screenings, and more.
This October, Target will launch exclusive new items across toys, home, apparel, and beauty — with everything from pillows and PJs to the only-at-Target LEGO Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Royal Sea Leopard ship. And Black Panther fans won’t want to miss our sought-after collectibles, including some exclusive items from the Black Panther Legacy Collection POP! series from Funko.
While you're shopping for all things Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, guests can get in on the action and explore two immersive augmented reality experiences. In stores, look for signs in the toy department, then scan the QR code with your smartphone to explore “Wakandan-inspired” technology. From there, you can watch the build of the LEGO Royal Sea Leopard or interact with one of the Hasbro Titan 3-pack action figures. On Target.com, you can access these augmented reality experiences by visiting Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landing page starting October 2.
Additionally, together with Disney and Marvel Studios, Target is hosting more than 130 community screenings of the film in support of, and attended by, nonprofit organizations in select markets across the U.S.
“For years, families have enjoyed finding their favorite Disney characters and stories at Target, and through this expanded collaboration, we’re bringing the magic and heart of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to our product assortment,” says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “Across the products we carry — from toys and home to apparel and beauty — we're bringing the Marvel universe to our guests with items and immersive experiences that spark imagination and joy.”
For more information, head over to Target's latest post.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Games
'Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales' is Coming to PC Fall 2022