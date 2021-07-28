Gear
Published July 28, 2021

Loki, Wanda, Bucky, Captain Carter, and More Arrive as LEGO Minifigures

Your favorite Disney+ Super Heroes have arrived — as minis.

by Rachel Paige
mini figures

Now that Marvel Studios WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki (Season 1) have all concluded, what’s next for the Disney+ Super Heroes? Well, they’ve been shrunk — but in a good way! LEGO is rolling out a wave of Minifigures celebrating the first three Marvel Studios shows on the streaming service and everyone’s been invited to the mini party. 

Spanning all three shows, beloved characters are represented in a big way, just in a smaller size! Additionally, find nods to each series, like the S.W.O.R.D. drone, a TVA mug, Thor as a Frog (aka, Throg), and the tesseract. Which ones do you want to add to your collection? And yes, the answer can be "all of them." 

mini figs

WandaVision

Scarlet Witch
The Vision
Monica Rambeau

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Captain America
Bucky Barnes

Loki

Loki
Sylvie

What If…?

T’Challa Star-Lord
Zombie Captain America
Spider-Man
Gamora

Collect all your favorite mini heroes, available September 1! 

All episodes of WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki Season 1are now streaming on Disney+!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Black Widow, Yelena Belova, and More Go Up Against a New Villain in 'Black Widow' #12

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission Recap: Thor's Stormbreaker

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Journey Across the Timestream and Beyond in New 'Kang the Conqueror' #1 Covers

Culture & Lifestyle

Avengers Campus: Heroic Menu Pairings at Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’ is Now Streaming on Disney+

In this article: What If...?, WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
1/
Captain America

Related

TV Shows

‘What If…?’ Poster Reveals First Look at The Watcher

There are many questions to ponder.

6 hours ago

4:25

Trailers & Extras

The Secrets Behind Miss Minutes | Marvel Studios' Loki

Lorraine Cink talks with Brad Parker, VFX Supervisor of Marvel Studios' Loki, about VFX magic that went into bringing characters like Miss Minutes and the Time Keepers to life.

8 hours ago

Comics

The Eternals Hunt for a Traitor, Jane Foster Gets a Fresh Start, and the Women of Marvel Assemble

See all the new comics we’re reading on Marvel Unlimited this week!

2 days ago

TV Shows

‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’ is Now Streaming on Disney+

Go behind-the-scenes with the Loki Variants, the TVA, and more.

1 week ago