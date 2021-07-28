Loki, Wanda, Bucky, Captain Carter, and More Arrive as LEGO Minifigures

Now that Marvel Studios WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki (Season 1) have all concluded, what’s next for the Disney+ Super Heroes? Well, they’ve been shrunk — but in a good way! LEGO is rolling out a wave of Minifigures celebrating the first three Marvel Studios shows on the streaming service and everyone’s been invited to the mini party.

Spanning all three shows, beloved characters are represented in a big way, just in a smaller size! Additionally, find nods to each series, like the S.W.O.R.D. drone, a TVA mug, Thor as a Frog (aka, Throg), and the tesseract. Which ones do you want to add to your collection? And yes, the answer can be "all of them."