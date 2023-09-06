Shop Marvel Must Haves: Wonder of Marvel

Gear
The Disney 100 celebration continues, and with the start of September, it's time to shift to all things Super Hero! 

All month long the Wonder of Marvel will be celebrated high and low, on Earth and in Space, on this timeline and the next. Kicking things off, it's time to dive into an assortment of products featuring fan-favorite characters like Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther, and more. Plus, the Avengers celebration continues with Marvel's Beyond Earth’s Mightiest, honoring 60 years of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Explore new Marvel products and discover even more in the image gallery below!

Wonder of Marvel - Collectibles

Enhance any ever-growing Super Hero collection with new Funko Pops — including adding to the Funko POP! Train Disney100 collection with POP! Trains Miles Morales on Subway Car. If assembling is more your style, pick up LEGO's latest with Captain America's shield. 

POP! Black Panther, POP! Captain America
POP! Spider-Man
POP! Trains Miles Morales on Subway Car  
LEGO Captain America Construction Figure
LEGO Captain America's Shield 
LEGO Avengers Quinjet
Gray Hulk and Dr. Bruce Banner 

Wonder of Marvel - Games

The wait is almost over for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and get ready to swing back into action with Peter Parker and Miles Morales! 

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Marvel Legends Gamerverse Spider-Man 
Marvel Legends Gamerverse Miles Morales

Wonder of Marvel - Apparel and Accessories

If you're looking to wear your Marvel love on your sleeve, literally, pick up a new suit with the latest Marvel Fit collection. Plus, get ready to take flight with Captain Marvel with a new Pandora collection. 

DIFF Black Widow
Pandora Captain Marvel Insignia Charm
Pandora Captain Marvel Octogram Star Two-tone Pendant Necklace 
Avengers ‘’Invincible’’ Top for Women  
Avengers Long Sleeve Top for Adults
Royal Caramel Cookie
Corkcicle Marvel Sports Canteen 

Wonder of Marvel - Books

Find your new favorite story in the pages of the latest Marvel books — or even just brush up on a story you might already know with Scott Lang's Look Out for The Little Guy

The Avengers Assembled
Look Out for the Little Guy
Thor Quest: Hammers of the Gods

Stay tuned for more Wonder of Marvel!

