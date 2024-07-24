Get Your Con-Exclusive Marvel Pins at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Don't miss these opportunities to earn free con-exclusive pins in addition to fun photo ops and activities at the Marvel booths (#2329 and #2519)!
Fans visiting the Marvel Booths at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 this year will have plenty to look forward to—and now they can proudly display a memento of their visit!
Stop by Booths #2329 and #2519 for a chance to get con-exclusive Marvel pins by participating in booth activities like photo ops and game demos. Pins will be given away between 9am-7pm PST on Thursday (7/25) through Saturday (7/27) and between 9am-5pm PST on Sunday (7/28). Pins are limited in quantity and will be given to participants of booth activities (see below for details).
Get a sneak peek at these limited-edition pins below!
While not all the pins have been revealed yet, we're excited to see an adorable Dogpool in the mix. Stop by for a chance to collect them all!
So, where exactly can you pick up the Marvel pins?
Booth #2329
- Deadpool & Wolverine Photo Op: Please note this activation is subject to close to accommodate certain stage activations.
- Marvel Rivals Demo Station: Reservation required at booth. Scan QR code to enter virtual queue. Limited amount of reservations per day.
Booth #2519
- LEGO®️ Marvel Photo Op: Reservation required at booth.* Scan QR code to enter virtual queue. Limited amount of reservations per day.
- X-Men ’97 Photo Op: Reservation required at booth.* Scan QR code to enter virtual queue. Limited amount of reservations per day.
*Note: One reservation will allow access to both the LEGO®️ Marvel Photo Op and X-Men ’97 Photo Op at Booth #2519.
See you there, Marvelites!
Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2024 runs Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2024, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and TikTok.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer
TV Shows
Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer