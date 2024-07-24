Get Your Con-Exclusive Marvel Pins at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Fans visiting the Marvel Booths at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 this year will have plenty to look forward to—and now they can proudly display a memento of their visit!

Stop by Booths #2329 and #2519 for a chance to get con-exclusive Marvel pins by participating in booth activities like photo ops and game demos. Pins will be given away between 9am-7pm PST on Thursday (7/25) through Saturday (7/27) and between 9am-5pm PST on Sunday (7/28). Pins are limited in quantity and will be given to participants of booth activities (see below for details).

Get a sneak peek at these limited-edition pins below!