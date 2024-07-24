Live Events
Published July 24, 2024

Get Your Con-Exclusive Marvel Pins at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Don't miss these opportunities to earn free con-exclusive pins in addition to fun photo ops and activities at the Marvel booths (#2329 and #2519)!

by Marika Hashimoto

Fans visiting the Marvel Booths at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 this year will have plenty to look forward to—and now they can proudly display a memento of their visit!

Stop by Booths #2329 and #2519 for a chance to get con-exclusive Marvel pins by participating in booth activities like photo ops and game demos. Pins will be given away between 9am-7pm PST on Thursday (7/25) through Saturday (7/27) and between 9am-5pm PST on Sunday (7/28). Pins are limited in quantity and will be given to participants of booth activities (see below for details).

Get a sneak peek at these limited-edition pins below!

While not all the pins have been revealed yet, we're excited to see an adorable Dogpool in the mix. Stop by for a chance to collect them all!

So, where exactly can you pick up the Marvel pins?

Booth #2329

  • Deadpool & Wolverine Photo Op: Please note this activation is subject to close to accommodate certain stage activations.
  • Marvel Rivals Demo Station: Reservation required at booth. Scan QR code to enter virtual queue. Limited amount of reservations per day. 

Booth #2519

  • LEGO®️ Marvel Photo Op: Reservation required at booth.* Scan QR code to enter virtual queue. Limited amount of reservations per day. 
  • X-Men ’97 Photo Op: Reservation required at booth.* Scan QR code to enter virtual queue. Limited amount of reservations per day. 

*Note: One reservation will allow access to both the LEGO®️ Marvel Photo Op and X-Men ’97 Photo Op at Booth #2519.

See you there, Marvelites!

 

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2024 runs Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2024, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeInstagramX (formerly Twitter)Facebook and TikTok.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Movies

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Movies

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

TV Shows

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

NYX (2024) #1 cover by Sara Pichelli

Comics

July 24's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Magneto in 'X-Men '97'

Podcasts

See the X-Men Comics That Inspired ‘X-Men ‘97’

In this article: San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Dogpool (Earth-103173)

