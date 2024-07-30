Culture & Lifestyle
Published July 30, 2024

SDCC 2024: 'Spider-Man: Octo-Girl' and 'X-Men: The Manga' Covers Revealed

Get a close-up look at Viz Media's new Marvel manga book covers revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2024!

by Marika Hashimoto
Viz at San Diego Comic-Con

At the What's New at Viz? panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Marvel had some big manga announcements! Held on July 25 with David Brothers (VIZ Editor), Sven Larsen (Marvel, VP, Licensed Publishing) and Rem (Creator of DEVIL'S CANDY), the panel revealed two new covers featuring beloved Marvel characters...with a twist! 

In SPIDER-MAN: OCTO-GIRL, VOL. 1, a new Spider-Man manga from the creators of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Spider-Man rogue Doctor Octopus faces his biggest challenge yet—living life as a middle school girl in Japan!

After a battle with Spider-Man, the evil genius scientist Doctor Octopus falls into a coma. When he wakes up, his consciousness is in the body of Otoha Okutamiya, a regular kid in Tokyo. Thus begins the strange new life of Spider-Man’s biggest rival…as a schoolgirl!

SPIDER-MAN: OCTO-GIRL, VOL.1

SPIDER-MAN: OCTO-GIRL, VOL. 1
Story by Hideyuki Furuhashi
Art by Betten Court
ISBN: 978-1974749911
On-Sale Date: 10/8/24
[Pre-Order Link]

In X-MEN: THE MANGA: REMASTERED, VOL. 1, a deluxe manga takes on your favorite X-Men stories!

Jubilation Lee is a teenager with a secret: she’s a mutant, the next level of human evolution, and has fantastic powers. All she wants is a normal life with trips to the mall to get away from her parents, but when the mutant-hunting robots known as Sentinels come after her, that normal life is pushed out of her reach. Discover the X-Men—mutant heroes hated and feared by a world they’re sworn to protect—alongside Jubilee in this classic manga series!

X-Men: The Animated Series was a global sensation and the perfect introduction to Marvel's mutants. The classic manga adaptation, unavailable for years, now finally returns to print. Newly remastered and presented in a deluxe edition, this is the ultimate X-Men collector’s item!

X-MEN: THE MANGA: REMASTERED, VOL. 1

X-MEN: THE MANGA: REMASTERED, VOL. 1
by Rei Nakahara, Reiji Hagiwara, Miyako Kojima, Hirofumi Ichikawa, Koji Yasue, Hiroshi Higuchi
On-Sale Date: 11/12/24
ISBN: 978-1974749935
[Pre-Order Link]

Check out the full color spreads of each cover in the gallery below!

 

Spider-Man: Octo-Girl, Vol. 1 and X-Men: The Manga: Remastered, Vol. 1 is available for pre-order from Viz Media and wherever books are sold!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Live Events

SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel

Live Events

The Biggest Marvel News from San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Movies

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Comics

July 31's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Podcasts

See the X-Men Comics That Inspired ‘X-Men ‘97’

In this article: San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Books, Books: Collections, Books: Specialty, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), X-Men
Image Gallery
1/
SPIDER-MAN: OCTO-GIRL, VOL.1

Related

17:22

Marvel Live

Interviews with Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, and more at the SDCC 2024 Marvel Booth!

Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, Andy Park, and Ryan Meinerding stop by the Marvel booth at San Diego Comic-Con to talk about Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, X-Men ’97, and more.

1 day ago

18:56

Marvel Live

Every Marvel Comics Interview at SDCC 2024: Venom War, Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and More!

Marvel Comics Writers, Artists, and Editors stopped by the Marvel Booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 to talk their latest projects including: Venom War, X-Men: From the Ashes, Fantastic Four, Skotti Young's Big Marvels, and The Spectacular Spider-Men.

2 days ago

Live Events

SDCC 2024: Best Looks from the Deadpool Cosplay Meet-Up

Check out these amazing cosplayers from the Deadpool cosplay event at San Diego Comic-Con 2024!

2 days ago

Live Events

The Biggest Marvel News from San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Spanning comics, games and movies, the surprises kept coming! Here are all the biggest Marvel moments from SDCC 2024!

2 days ago