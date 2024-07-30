SDCC 2024: 'Spider-Man: Octo-Girl' and 'X-Men: The Manga' Covers Revealed

At the What's New at Viz? panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Marvel had some big manga announcements! Held on July 25 with David Brothers (VIZ Editor), Sven Larsen (Marvel, VP, Licensed Publishing) and Rem (Creator of DEVIL'S CANDY), the panel revealed two new covers featuring beloved Marvel characters...with a twist!

In SPIDER-MAN: OCTO-GIRL, VOL. 1, a new Spider-Man manga from the creators of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Spider-Man rogue Doctor Octopus faces his biggest challenge yet—living life as a middle school girl in Japan!

After a battle with Spider-Man, the evil genius scientist Doctor Octopus falls into a coma. When he wakes up, his consciousness is in the body of Otoha Okutamiya, a regular kid in Tokyo. Thus begins the strange new life of Spider-Man’s biggest rival…as a schoolgirl!