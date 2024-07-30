SDCC 2024: 'Spider-Man: Octo-Girl' and 'X-Men: The Manga' Covers Revealed
Get a close-up look at Viz Media's new Marvel manga book covers revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2024!
At the What's New at Viz? panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Marvel had some big manga announcements! Held on July 25 with David Brothers (VIZ Editor), Sven Larsen (Marvel, VP, Licensed Publishing) and Rem (Creator of DEVIL'S CANDY), the panel revealed two new covers featuring beloved Marvel characters...with a twist!
In SPIDER-MAN: OCTO-GIRL, VOL. 1, a new Spider-Man manga from the creators of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Spider-Man rogue Doctor Octopus faces his biggest challenge yet—living life as a middle school girl in Japan!
After a battle with Spider-Man, the evil genius scientist Doctor Octopus falls into a coma. When he wakes up, his consciousness is in the body of Otoha Okutamiya, a regular kid in Tokyo. Thus begins the strange new life of Spider-Man’s biggest rival…as a schoolgirl!
SPIDER-MAN: OCTO-GIRL, VOL. 1
Story by Hideyuki Furuhashi
Art by Betten Court
ISBN: 978-1974749911
On-Sale Date: 10/8/24
[Pre-Order Link]
In X-MEN: THE MANGA: REMASTERED, VOL. 1, a deluxe manga takes on your favorite X-Men stories!
Jubilation Lee is a teenager with a secret: she’s a mutant, the next level of human evolution, and has fantastic powers. All she wants is a normal life with trips to the mall to get away from her parents, but when the mutant-hunting robots known as Sentinels come after her, that normal life is pushed out of her reach. Discover the X-Men—mutant heroes hated and feared by a world they’re sworn to protect—alongside Jubilee in this classic manga series!
X-Men: The Animated Series was a global sensation and the perfect introduction to Marvel's mutants. The classic manga adaptation, unavailable for years, now finally returns to print. Newly remastered and presented in a deluxe edition, this is the ultimate X-Men collector’s item!
X-MEN: THE MANGA: REMASTERED, VOL. 1
by Rei Nakahara, Reiji Hagiwara, Miyako Kojima, Hirofumi Ichikawa, Koji Yasue, Hiroshi Higuchi
On-Sale Date: 11/12/24
ISBN: 978-1974749935
[Pre-Order Link]
Check out the full color spreads of each cover in the gallery below!
Spider-Man: Octo-Girl, Vol. 1 and X-Men: The Manga: Remastered, Vol. 1 is available for pre-order from Viz Media and wherever books are sold!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!