Live Events
Published July 27, 2024

SDCC 2024: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Takes the Stage at Marvel’s Hall H Panel

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford star in the upcoming Marvel Studios film, hitting theaters February 14, 2025.

by Devan Coggan
Sam Wilson flew into San Diego Comic-Con 2024 to unveil a new look at Captain America: Brave New World.

As part of Marvel Studios’ blockbuster Hall H presentation, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage to tease the upcoming film. He was joined by stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Giancarlo EspositoTim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

Mackie makes his return as Sam Wilson, who has officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. Brave New World finds him clashing with newly-elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Ford.

Captain America: Brave New World is in theaters February 14, 2025.

 

Captain America: Brave New World is in theaters February 14, 2025.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Movies

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Movies

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

TV Shows

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

NYX (2024) #1 cover by Sara Pichelli

Comics

July 24's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Magneto in 'X-Men '97'

Podcasts

See the X-Men Comics That Inspired ‘X-Men ‘97’

In this article: Captain America: Brave New World, San Diego Comic-Con 2024

