SDCC 2024: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Takes the Stage at Marvel’s Hall H Panel

Sam Wilson flew into San Diego Comic-Con 2024 to unveil a new look at Captain America: Brave New World.

As part of Marvel Studios’ blockbuster Hall H presentation, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage to tease the upcoming film. He was joined by stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

Mackie makes his return as Sam Wilson, who has officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. Brave New World finds him clashing with newly-elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Ford.

Captain America: Brave New World is in theaters February 14, 2025.

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2024 runs Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2024, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and TikTok.