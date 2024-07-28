SDCC 2024: ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Flies into Hall H
Stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn brought the Fantasticar to San Diego Comic-Con.
San Diego Comic-Con, meet Marvel’s First Family.
During Marvel Studios’ blockbuster Hall H panel on Saturday, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige introduced the cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four film, revealing the official title to be The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Director Matt Shakman took the stage with Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing), and Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/The Human Torch).
Marvel also gave a taste of the film’s futuristic,1960s-inspired setting, sending the iconic Fantasticar floating over the crowd. Shakman explained that he’s long been a fan of the Fantastic Four in the comics, and he can’t wait for fans to see the film’s version of a retrofuturist New York.
“More than just the visual aesthetics, the ‘60s to me is all about optimism,” Shakman said. “It’s about looking to the stars and dreaming about traveling into space. It’s about how with the right heart and the right mind, you can do anything — which is what the Fantastic Four is all about.”
Filming will officially begin next week in London, but Pascal revealed that he and his costars have been rehearsing together for weeks, and they already feel like a “new family.” He also revealed that he and Shakman have an unexpected history.
“Nobody knows that Matt and I have known each other for like 25 years!” Pascal said of the WandaVision director. “We started with the same talent manager, actually. He almost became my roommate in 1999, but he came and saw the place and was like, ‘Nah, I’m good.’”
“That’s a true story!” Shakman said with a laugh.
Kirby also spoke about the “responsibility” of portraying some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes, adding that she and her costars want the Fantastic Four to feel like a real family on screen.
“I don’t think I’ve laughed so much in a rehearsal period before,” she said. “We laugh so much, and it’s so beautiful to be at work. We’re all so dedicated to try and make it the best we can. We want to do it justice.”
The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit theaters July 25, 2025.
