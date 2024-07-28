SDCC 2024: ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Flies into Hall H

Filming will officially begin next week in London, but Pascal revealed that he and his costars have been rehearsing together for weeks, and they already feel like a “new family.” He also revealed that he and Shakman have an unexpected history.

“Nobody knows that Matt and I have known each other for like 25 years!” Pascal said of the WandaVision director. “We started with the same talent manager, actually. He almost became my roommate in 1999, but he came and saw the place and was like, ‘Nah, I’m good.’”

“That’s a true story!” Shakman said with a laugh.

Kirby also spoke about the “responsibility” of portraying some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes, adding that she and her costars want the Fantastic Four to feel like a real family on screen.

“I don’t think I’ve laughed so much in a rehearsal period before,” she said. “We laugh so much, and it’s so beautiful to be at work. We’re all so dedicated to try and make it the best we can. We want to do it justice.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit theaters July 25, 2025.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit theaters July 25, 2025.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 runs Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28.