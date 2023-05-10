Spidey and His Amazing Friends Return For ‘Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza’

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza announced its return to the road following a successful national tour last fall. Launching Friday, Sept. 1, the tour will embark, visiting 60 North American cities beginning with Hershey, Pennsylvania, and will include a featured stop at the New York State Fair. Audiences can dress up for a fun-filled experience featuring characters from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends and other hit Disney Junior series, including Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Bo from Firebuds. This year, the live show will also welcome the adorable superhero kittens from the new action-packed hit series SuperKitties. The three-time Pollstar nominated (2019, 2020, 2022) Disney Junior On Tour has visited hundreds of cities and sold over a half million tickets.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends fans can get tickets through the exclusive pre-sale with code: SPIDEY. Additionally, Spotify Fans First presale began on, May 9, at 12:00 p.m. local time. Presale for Disney Visa cardmembers and Disney Junior, Marvel, Spider-Man and Disney Music Group social media followers (Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) begins May 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticketmaster and select venue presales begin May 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning May 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available for pre-show opportunities, including premium seating, exclusive merchandise and character experiences.

In Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza, Mickey, Minnie and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party, but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza? The show is geared toward Disney Junior’s most beloved super fans and offers an immersive, interactive concert experience that includes singing, dancing, 3D special effects and acrobatics with cirque-style performances including incredible trampoline routines from renowned acrobatic director John Brady. The live show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham and produced by Jonathan Shank of Terrapin Station Entertainment.

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza features songs from several popular Disney Junior series and the original song “Green Gobby Party,” written by Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends composer/songwriter Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy). “Green Gobby Party” and the full playlist from Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza can be found here and listen to it below:

“Our 2022 tour broke attendance records, and we are excited to bring this year’s tour to 60 cities across North America,” says Jonathan Shank, producer and CEO of Terrapin Station Entertainment. “Audiences love these characters, and we can’t wait to share new surprises for all the eager Disney Junior fans.”

“We are thrilled to have the hit series SuperKitties debuting for the first time as part of the tour. The energetic world of Kittydale makes the perfect addition to the show alongside Mickey, Spidey and their favorite Disney Junior pals,” says Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president of Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning and Licensing at Disney Entertainment.

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza tour dates (subject to change):

Sept. 1 Hershey, Pa. Hershey Theatre

Sept. 2 Reading, Pa. Santander Performing Arts Center

Sept. 3 Syracuse, N.Y. New York State Fair Chevy Court Stage

Sept. 7 Richmond, Va. Altria Theater

Sept. 8 Cincinnati, Ohio Taft Theatre

Sept. 9 Erie, Pa. Warner Theater

Sept. 10 Red Bank, N.J. Hackensack Meridian Count Basie Center for the Arts (two shows)

Sept. 12 Baltimore, Md. The Lyric Baltimore

Sept. 13 Portland, Maine Merrill Auditorium

Sept. 14 Providence, R.I. The VETS

Sept. 15 Boston, Mass. Leader Bank Pavilion

Sept. 16 Morristown, N.J. Mayo Performing Arts Center (two shows)

Sept. 17 Greenvale, N.Y. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 19 Stamford, Conn. Palace Theatre

Sept. 20 Scranton, Pa. Scranton Cultural Center

Sept. 21-22 Englewood, N.J. Bergen Performing Arts Center (two shows)

Sept. 23 Wallingford, Conn. Toyota Oakdale Theatre (two shows)

Sept. 24 Albany, N.Y. The Palace Theatre

Sept. 26 Wilmington, Del. The Grand Opera House

Sept. 28 Johnstown, Pa. 1st Summit Arena

Sept. 29 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

Sept. 30 North Charleston, S.C. North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Oct. 1 Orange Park, FL Thrasher-Home Center

Oct. 3 Albany, Ga. Albany Civic Center

Oct. 4 Evans, Ga. Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Oct. 5 Atlanta, Ga. Cobb Energy Performance Arts Centre

Oct. 6 St Petersburg, Fla. Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

Oct. 7 West Palm Beach, Fla. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 8 Orlando, Fla. Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center

Oct. 10 Miami, Fla. Adrienne Arsht Center

Oct. 12 Pensacola, Fla Saenger Theatre

Oct. 13 Montgomery, Ala. Montgomery Performing Arts Center

Oct. 15 Paducah, Ky. The Carson Center

Oct. 17 Louisville, Ky. Louisville Palace Theater

Oct. 18 Cleveland, Ohio Keybank State Theatre

Oct. 19 Saginaw, Mich. The Dow Event Center

Oct. 20 Detroit, Mich. Fox Theatre

Oct. 21 Indianapolis, Ind. Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Oct. 22 Chicago, Ill. Auditorium Theatre

Oct. 24 Madison, Wis. Orpheum Theater

Oct. 25 Milwaukee, Wis. Riverside Theater

Oct. 27 Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee Theatre

Oct. 28 Memphis, Tenn. The Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 29 Nashville, Tenn. Opry House

Nov. 1 Saint Louis, Mo. The Fabulous Fox

Nov. 2 Chattanooga, Tenn. Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Nov. 4 Sugar Land, Texas Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Nov. 5 San Antonio, Texas Majestic Theatre (two shows)

Nov. 7 Abilene, Texas Abilene Convention Center

Nov. 8 Midland, Texas Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Nov. 10 Shreveport, La. Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

Nov. 11 Lubbock, Texas The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

Nov. 12 Grand Prairie, Texas Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Nov. 14 Phoenix, Ariz. Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov. 15 Thousand Oaks, Calif. Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Nov. 16 San Jose, Calif. San Jose Civic

Nov. 17 Palm Desert, Calif. Acrisure Arena

Nov. 18 Stockton, Calif. Bob Hope Theatre

Nov. 19 Oakland, Calif. Fox Theater

Nov. 25 Long Beach, Calif. Long Beach Terrace Theater

Parents can go to DisneyJuniorTour.com to get more information.

