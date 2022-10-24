Movies
Published October 24, 2022

'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania': First Trailer Debuts

Big, and small, things are happening in theaters February 17, 2023.

by Rachel Paige

"Thank you, Spider-Man." 

That's the kind of praise Scott Lang gets after helping save the world from Thanos with the rest of the Avengers. But at least someone out there knows his name: Kang. 

The first trailer for Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wast: Quantumania has arrived, reuniting the Ant-Fam once again for another adventure. In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.

Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce.

Find the brand new trailer for the adventure above and a poster below. 

ant-man

Big and small things await! Ant-Man and the Wast: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023. 

In this article: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Ant-Man (Scott Lang), Hope van Dyne, Hank Pym, Wasp (Janet Van Dyne), Kang the Conqueror

