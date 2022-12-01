Movies
Published December 1, 2022

Special Look at 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Debuts at CCXP22

Embark on an adventure that will push the Ant-Fam beyond the limits of what they thought possible

by Rachel Paige

Stars and filmmakers from Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania ventured to São Paulo, Brazil today for Comic Con Experience 2022 (CCXP), building excitement for the feature film opening in U.S. theaters on February 17, 2023.

Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp), and Jonathan Majors (Kang) joined filmmakers Peyton Reed (director) and Kevin Feige (producer and president of Marvel Studios), sharing insights and a new sneak peek of footage from the epic adventure. A special retrospective look at Ant-Man and the Wasp in their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuted — including footage from Ant-ManCaptain America: Civil WarAnt-Man and The Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame — as well as a glimpse of the upcoming film. Watch the special look above now! 

In Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Super Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne  return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang. 

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023. 

In this article: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

