‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’: Welcome to the Quantum Realm

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going somewhere it has actually gone before (but not for a very long time, unless you’re Scott Lang and it only feels like five minutes): The Quantum Realm.

It's right there in the title — Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is heading back to this unexplored location as Marvel’s tiniest heroes launch Phase 5 in a big, bold way. As previously seen in both Ant-Man, Ant-Man and The Wasp, and also Avengers: Endgame, the Quantum Realm plays a big role in the history of the MCU. And now, after getting accidentally trapped down there, Scott, along with his daughter Cassie, Hope Van Dyne and her parents Hank and Janet, are all going to have to conquer this unknown world together.

But what is it? What is it like down there? Who lives down there? Those are all questions that’ll be answered when the movie arrives in theaters, but for now, just know that the Quantum Realm is the latest uncharted location in the MCU.

“The Quantum Realm is just as big an idea as any of the things in any of the other worlds we’ve explored in the MCU to date,” Producer Stephen Broussard explains. “It’s a world unto itself not unlike Asgard or Wakanda or the world of the mystic arts in Doctor Strange. Getting the chance to establish something that big, and that big in part three of a film has been really, really fun