Wakanda Forever! New 'Black Panther' Character Posters Debut

Wakanda Forever! Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, brand new character posters have arrived showing the major players — and antagonists — featured in the film.

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Tickets are now on sale for the movie, which opens in one month! Fans counting the days to the film’s November 11 release can purchase tickets, and communities and organizations can arrange group bookings and theater buy-outs by visiting: WakandaForeverTickets.com.

Find the brand new character posters in the image gallery below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in theaters November 11, 2022.

