‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Introducing the leader of the Talokan — Namor

Not only can he swim incredibly fast and fly, but as Coogler continues, “[There’s] no equal in terms of his capabilities, being able to breathe underwater and breathe at high altitudes and walk around on land. He’s incredibly strong, he’s as strong as Thor, and if he’s around enough water he can be as strong as the Hulk.”

Another thing that makes Namor such a strong adversary for Wakanda? Producer Nate Moore adds that all Namor wants to do is to protect Talokan— and for the people of Wakanda, that’s dangerous. “He's not interested in ruing the world for power. He's not interested in money. He's interested in protecting his people. And what's more altruistic than that?”

Consider Namor’s core goal — keeping Talokan a secret and safe from the rest of the world — he ends up becoming an interesting foil to Wakanda’s Queen Ramonda and Princess Shrui. Due to the events in the first Black Panther film, the whole world knows about Wakanda now. Namor doesn’t want that same fate for his underwater nation.

“Here is a man who believes 100% that he is the hero in his own story,” Moore continues. “He doesn’t see himself as a villain because in Namor’s eyes what he is doing he's doing to protect a people who have already made it through a tragic history.”

But now who to embody a character — one of the first characters ever created by Marvel Comics — and bring him to life on screen? Moore explains that the creative team was “looking for someone who could embody Namor and elevate him past his sort of arrogant, holier than thou comic persona.”