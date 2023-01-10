Witness the Power of Wakanda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' on Digital February 1 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 7

The legacy continues. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on Digital February 1 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 7. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel and audio commentary by esteemed filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole and Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also stream on Disney+ February 1. Plus, a two-movie bundle will be available on all major digital platforms.

Additionally, collectors can find two limited-edition SteelBook® designs only at Best Buy. Artist Dorothea Taylor designed one SteelBook that highlights the Wakanda warriors and Orlando Arocena recreated the vibrant world of Talokan for the other. Walmart will also offer an exclusive 4K Ultra HD edition with custom artwork and a limited-edition Black Panther enamel pin.