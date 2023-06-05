Movies
Published June 5, 2023

'Captain America: Brave New World': Anthony Mackie Shares Photo From Set

Harrison Ford joins the film as Thaddeus Ross.

by Rachel Paige

Sam Wilson is taking flight as Captain America once again in the upcoming Marvel Studios film which has now received a new title — Captain America: Brave New World

Announcing the news, star Anthony Mackie posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the set where he's joined by his Captain America co-star, Harrison Ford. "When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen!", Mackie wrote in the caption, celebrating the film's milestone. In the film, Ford takes over the role of Thaddeus Ross, previously played by the late William Hurt. 

Captain America: Brave New World

Previously announced cast members include Carl Lumbly returning as Isaiah Bradley, Danny Ramirez returning as Joaquin Torres, and Tim Blake Nelson joining the cast as Dr. Samuel Sterns, reprising his role from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Additionally, Shira Haas will play Sabra in the film directed by Julius Onah. 

Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters May 3, 2024. 

In this article: Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson

