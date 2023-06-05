'Captain America: Brave New World': Anthony Mackie Shares Photo From Set

Sam Wilson is taking flight as Captain America once again in the upcoming Marvel Studios film which has now received a new title — Captain America: Brave New World.

Announcing the news, star Anthony Mackie posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the set where he's joined by his Captain America co-star, Harrison Ford. "When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen!", Mackie wrote in the caption, celebrating the film's milestone. In the film, Ford takes over the role of Thaddeus Ross, previously played by the late William Hurt.