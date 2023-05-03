Movies
Published May 3, 2023

Catch up on Guardians of the Galaxy with 'Marvel Studios' Legends on YouTube

Get ready for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with Gamora, Rocket, Groot and more!

by Marvel
Marvel Studios' Legends - Gamora and Star-Lord

Get ready for one last ride with the Guardians of the Galaxy!  Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives exclusively in theaters this Friday (tickets are now on sale get yours today!) and we want to make sure you're ready to go when the theater lights dim, with the complete catch up on the rag tag team who's out to save the universe...again.

Now you can prepare for the upcoming highly-anticipated film, Marvel Studios' Legends has new episodes available on the Marvel YouTube channel, focusing on Peter QuillGamoraRocketGrootNebula, and of course, Kraglin. You can start watching below or watch the playlist here.

Save the galaxy (again, for the third time!) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters on May 5, 2023. Get your tickets today! 

