Meet Cassandra Nova: How Emma Corrin Brought Their ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Villain to Life

While most other Marvel villains are known for their brawn, Cassandra never throws a punch. Instead, her menace comes from her powerful telepathic abilities, allowing her to get inside her opponent’s heads. (And by “get inside their heads,” we mean that literally: She can use her fingers to reach deep into people’s brains.)

To prepare for the role, Corrin found inspiration in Gene Wilder’s iconic performance as Willy Wonka and in Christoph Waltz’s unsettling character from Inglourious Basterds, Hans Landa. The actor also paid close attention to Cassandra’s physicality, working with movement coach Polly Bennett (whom they had previously worked with on The Crown) to perfect every little flick of Cassandra’s fingers.

“Something in her nimbleness and slightness in the comics made me think about what fun you could have portraying someone with such immense power, but making them feel quite nimble,” Corrin explains. “That’s what led us to Gene Wilder because he’s quite elfish and aloof, yet he has this monopoly and control over everything. He sort of stands back and watches the chaos unfold around him. I liked that vibe.”

“Cassandra has this unpredictability,” Jacobson adds. “You never know what they’re going to do next, and they’re also weirdly inviting. You know they’re bad, but they’re also so beautiful. Even bald! How does someone look that good? They have this gorgeous accent and you want to trust them… but you shouldn’t.”

Even with all that preparation, Corrin says they didn’t truly tap into Cassandra’s psyche until they saw themselves in costume — complete with a bald cap and that signature beige coat.

“We tried a few things before we settled on the look we did,” the actor explains. “We actually stayed very faithful to the comics, which I think was the right thing to do. Her look in the comics is so impactful: She could be anywhere between 75 and 15 years old. It was really creepy. Putting that on the first day on set — the bald cap, prosthetic fingers, the collar, everything — it zips you up into the character.”

The result, Corrin hopes, is a Marvel villain unlike any fans have met before.

“I wasn’t expecting to end up empathizing with her as much as I do,” they admit. “Obviously she’s evil, and that’s a given. She’s a bit kooky. But she also has real reasons as to why she is the way she is, and those were interesting to explore.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters July 26.