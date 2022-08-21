Stream ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ on Disney+ Day

Disney+ Day will deliver even more excitement to subscribers with additional content premiering globally on September 8 as well as celebrations across Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. As for what’s coming out of the Marvel Universe, Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on the platform for viewing, in addition to a behind-the-scenes look with ASSEMBLED: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder arriving that day as well. Find a new poster for the God of Thunder’s latest outing above!

Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder joins 15 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. With IMAX Enhanced, subscribers can enjoy IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio at home, which provides up to 26 percent more picture for an immersive viewing experience. (No additional cost or device required. Content availability varies by region.) More information about IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ is available here.

ASSEMBLED: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Settle in with the likes of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson, and as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder. Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film.

Additionally, From September 8-19, select AMC Theatres will celebrate Disney+ Day with screenings of fan-favorite movies including Thor: Ragnarok. Tickets are $5 per screening and are available to everyone. Attendees will receive a free Disney+ poster, while supplies last. Plus, a special concessions offer will be available for Disney+ subscribers. Tickets will be on sale on September 1.

In addition to Thor: Love and Thunder and ASSEMBLED: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel fans can catch up on the latest Marvel Studios release She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with new episodes streaming Thursdays. In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kar Coiro and Jessica Gao.

This year, Disney+ Day will lead into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA that runs from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11.

