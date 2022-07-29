Open the Multiverse with the Doctor Strange Augmented Reality Experience
No sling ring? No problem. With the all-new Doctor Strange Augmented Reality Experience you don’t need training in the mystic arts to travel through a portal of your own and discover more about Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
The new experience allows fans to explore three different portals to discover hidden things in the movie, along with sneak peeks of bonus content and clips, photo galleries, and more, only available on the Blu-ray and Digital release of the film. Ready to explore a portal yourself? Discover the Doctor Strange Augmented Reality Experience now!
Get Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Blu-ray now, with exclusive bonus features:
Featurettes
- Method to the Madness - Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.
- Introducing America Chavez - In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU.
- Constructing the Multiverse - Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we’ll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Bloopers
- Gag Reel - Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Deleted Scenes
- A Great Team - A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity.
- Pizza Poppa - Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange's spell ends.
- It's Not Permanent - Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter.
Audio Commentary
- View the film with audio commentary by Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron.
*bonus features vary by product and retailer
