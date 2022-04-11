Movies
Published April 11, 2022

Get Ready to Enter the Multiverse with These 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Character Posters

The Madness begins, exclusively in theaters May 6!

by Christine Dinh
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Character Posters

Ready to enter the Multiverse? 🌀

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives exclusively in theaters starting May 6Tickets are now on sale!

To get you prepared for the infinite impossibilities and infinite realities that await you, Marvel Studios this morning released brand-new character posters for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), America (Xochitl Gomez), Wong (Benedict Wong), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). Check them out below!

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6, 2022. Advanced tickets now available!

