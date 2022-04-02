The Fate of the Multiverse Awaits in New 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' TV Spot

Following the events of Marvel Studios' WandaVision, Doctor Strange has proposed a new way for Wanda Maximoff to find her way back on the Avengers lunchbox.

In a brand-new TV spot for Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, above, Stephen explains the Multiverse is life or death. Wong states, "The fate of the Multiverse depends on us." Tickets for the upcoming film go on-sale this Wednesday, April 6! Mark your calendars and get ready to experience the film only in theaters May 6.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6, 2022.

