The Latest 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Featurette Spotlights Wanda Maximoff's Return

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives exclusively in theaters in one week, starting May 6. Tickets are now on sale!

In the latest brand-new featurette, seen above, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, film stars Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, and director Sam Raimi reveal how the infinite possibilities of the Multiverse affect Wanda Maximoff / The Scarlet Witch as she returns following the events of Marvel Studios' WandaVision.

The featurette opens with Vision's poignant line from WandaVision, "What is grief, if not love persevering?"

"Part of the Madness of the Multiverse is we get to see different realities," explains Feige. "And we see different versions, primarily of Doctor Strange, but we do see other versions of Wanda Maximoff."

"WandaVision was this journey of her, for the first time, taking her own life into her own hands, and it was fun transitioning from her experience to this movie," adds Olsen.