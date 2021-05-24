‘Eternals’ Poster Offers First Glimpse of New Super Heroes
Experience the movie this November!
In addition to the first teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ Eternals, take a peek at the brand new poster for the Phase 4 movie, offering up another look at the new Super Hero team.
The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. The outstanding ensemble cast includes: Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris; Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi; Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo; Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari; Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos; Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak; Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite; Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh; Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig; and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.
Eternals is directed by Academy Award®–winner Chloé Zhao and experience it in theaters this November!
Want more Eternals? Follow @TheEternals on Twitter, @Eternals on Instagram, and Eternals on Facebook for the latest on Eternals as it develops!
Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
‘Eternals’ Teaser Trailer Offers First Look at New Group of Immortal Heroes
TV Shows
Watch Tom Hiddleston Recap Loki’s Journey Through the MCU in 30 Seconds