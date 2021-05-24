‘Eternals’ Poster Offers First Glimpse of New Super Heroes

In addition to the first teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ Eternals, take a peek at the brand new poster for the Phase 4 movie, offering up another look at the new Super Hero team.

The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. The outstanding ensemble cast includes: Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris; Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi; Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo; Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari; Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos; Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak; Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite; Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh; Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig; and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.