Published May 24, 2021

‘Eternals’ Poster Offers First Glimpse of New Super Heroes

Experience the movie this November!

by Rachel Paige

In addition to the first teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ Eternals, take a peek at the brand new poster for the Phase 4 movie, offering up another look at the new Super Hero team.

The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. The outstanding ensemble cast includes: Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris; Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi; Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo; Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari; Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos; Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak; Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite; Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh; Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig; and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.

eternals

Eternals is directed by Academy Award®–winner Chloé Zhao and experience it in theaters this November! 

The Eternal Ikaris Thinks He Can Lead the Avengers

‘Eternals’ Teaser Trailer Offers First Look at New Group of Immortal Heroes

Who is M.O.D.O.K.?

Watch Tom Hiddleston Recap Loki’s Journey Through the MCU in 30 Seconds

