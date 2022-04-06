Movies
Published April 6, 2022

Harness Your Third Eye and See These Exclusive 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Posters

The Madness begins. Experience it only in theaters May 6!

by Christine Dinh

Experience the Multiverse in exactly ONE month 🌀

As announced earlier today, advanced tickets to the thrilling and mind-bending Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are now available.

Infinite impossibilities and infinite realities await you. Harness your third eye and discover these exclusive theatrical posters!

DOLBY CINEMAS

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Dolby Exclusive Poster

IMAX

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - IMAX Exclusive Poster

REALD 3D

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - REALD 3D Exclusive Poster

SCREENX

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - ScreenX Exclusive Poster

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6, 2022. Advanced tickets now available!

Make sure to follow @DrStrange on Twitter and @DoctorStrangeOfficial on Instagram, and like "Doctor Strange" on Facebook for all the latest news and updates.

Comics

March 30's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Super Hero High Fashion Is on Full Display in This Year's Hellfire Gala Covers

Comics

Celebrate the Women of Marvel with These Free Comics

Movies

The Multiverse Opens Up for 'Morbius'

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Looks For His Contact Lens In New Mind-Bending Clip

