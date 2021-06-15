There’s No Stopping Florence Pugh’s Yelena in Marvel Studios’ Black Widow

“I am now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” stated Florence Pugh during an intimate press discussion on the set of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow.

Rising star Florence Pugh, fresh off her most recent Academy Award-nomination, makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with her role as Yelena, a Widow and sister figure to Natasha Romanoff, in the July 9 action-packed spy thriller.

In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. One of those broken relationships is the one between Natasha and Yelena.