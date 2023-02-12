It's Time to Face the Music in New “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Trailer

It's time for the Guardians to save the galaxy, again — and face the music.

Today, during the Big Game, a brand-new, action-packed trailer was released for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, spearheaded by James Gunn. Set to the rockin' tune of Rainbow's "Since You've Been Gone," find the latest trailer above.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.