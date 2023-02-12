It's Time to Face the Music in New “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Trailer
Save the galaxy, again, on May 5.
It's time for the Guardians to save the galaxy, again — and face the music.
Today, during the Big Game, a brand-new, action-packed trailer was released for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, spearheaded by James Gunn. Set to the rockin' tune of Rainbow's "Since You've Been Gone," find the latest trailer above.
In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova and Sylvester Stallone.
James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.
Save the galaxy (again, for the third time) in theaters on May 5, 2023.
