‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ — Watch the Cast Unboxing

It's time to blast off with the Guardians of the Galaxy for one last ride.

If you're still in search of supplies for the upcoming galactic adventure, the cast of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has you covered. Stars Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn dive in and unbox some brand-new items that you can snag right now and maybe have a little too much fun doing it. Watch the cast unboxing in the video above!

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.



The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.



James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

