Movies
Published May 2, 2023

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ — Watch the Cast Unboxing

Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Pom Klementieff get a first look at brand-new items!

by Marvel

It's time to blast off with the Guardians of the Galaxy for one last ride. Got everything you need?

If you're still in search of supplies for the upcoming galactic adventure, the cast of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has you covered. Stars Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn dive in and unbox some brand-new items that you can snag right now and maybe have a little too much fun doing it. Watch the cast unboxing in the video above! 

Shop Rocket mini backpack
Shop LEGO Star-Lord Helmet 
Shop LEGO The Guardians Ship
Shop Guardians of the Galaxy Funko Pops
Shop Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel Legends

Looking for more? Explore new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. products in the image gallery below! 

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
 
The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.
 
James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers. 

Save the galaxy (again, for the third time) in theaters on May 5, 2023. Get your tickets today!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

Everything We Learned at the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Red Carpet

Comics

May 3's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Culture & Lifestyle

See the Newly Revealed Cover of 'Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute'

Culture & Lifestyle

Spider-Verse Heroes Araña and Spider-Man 2099 Go on a Cross-Time Team-Up in ‘Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow’

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Blast off with 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Guardians of the Galaxy

Related

2:06

Marvel Live

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Elizabeth Debicki On Embodying Ayesha

Elizabeth Debicki reprises her role as Ayesha in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. She joins us on the carpet to discuss her incredible costume and working with Will Poulter on set.

5 hours ago

Games

MARVEL SNAP Gets Ready to Rock Guardians Greatest Hits

Arriving now in a galaxy near you! Check out the latest season of MARVEL SNAP!

12 hours ago

1:50

Marvel Live

Maria Bakalova Explains Why Cosmo is a Good Dog in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Maria Bakalova joins us at the premiere of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to discuss Cosmo's loyalty to the Guardians, and how much she loved being on set with the cast and how Cosmo is a good dog.

1 day ago

2:32

Marvel Live

Sean Gunn On Kraglin's Transformation In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Sean Gunn, aka Kraglin, joins us at the red carpet premiere of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to chat about being directed by brother James Gunn, and Kraglin's transition from Ravager to full-fledged Guardian.

2 days ago