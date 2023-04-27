Watch the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Red Carpet Premiere Livestream

It’s time to save the galaxy, again! Before Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters, tune in to Marvel.com’s red carpet livestream at the premiere of the third installment of the fan-favorite franchise. Marvel.com will be hosting a star-studded red carpet event, with an on-air experience across digital and social media so you don’t miss a thing!

Viewers can join the red carpet livestream of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, live from Los Angeles by visiting Marvel.com/Guardianspremiere or on Marvel’s social channels on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch. Coverage starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 27. The red carpet livestream is presented by LEGO Marvel, with additional sponsors including Hasbro, and Eidos-Montréal’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova.



Stay tuned for the exciting red carpet event on Thursday, April 27, and be sure to follow Marvel on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to catch additional interviews with the cast, crew, and more!

Save the galaxy (again, for the third time) in theaters on May 5, 2023. Get your tickets today!