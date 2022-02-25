Movies
Published February 25, 2022

Jared Leto on the Lore of 'Morbius'

Final trailer arriving Monday. See the film exclusively in theaters April 1!

by Christine Dinh

A new Marvel Legend arrives on April 1.

In anticipation of the final trailer debuting this coming Monday, February 28, Morbius lead star Jared Leto speaks on the Living Vampire's lore in a brand new featurette.

Leto, who plays Dr. Michael Morbius, explains, "Morbius appeared first as an antagonist in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN in 1971, and eventually evolved into more of an anti-hero."

"For years before that, Marvel was actually forbidden from using characters considered more on the supernatural side," Leto continues. "It was a really big deal when Morbius finally made his debut. He was part of a much darker term within Marvel; one that, fortunately, fans fully embraced. After all, one loves a good monster story. There is something about the character that stoked people's imaginations. It really can grab a hold of you; it certainly did with me."

Morbius

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic anti-hero Dr. Michael Morbius in the upcoming theatrical release of Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Interested in learn more about Morbius, discover the Morbius Character Close-Up reading list on Marvel Unlimited below!

The final trailer arrives Monday. See Morbius in theaters April 1.

Morbius
The Living Vampire. Dr. Michael Morbius is a biochemist-turned-bloodsucker. After years of experimentation to eliminate his rare blood disease, Morbius gained a cure… and an acute case of vampirism. The side effects? Enhanced senses, an aversion to light, and an insatiable thirst for blood. He can’t be felled by any mystical objects though, as he’s more scientific than supernatural.
