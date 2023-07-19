‘Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Is Now Streaming on Disney+

Prepare for BIG things! The latest installment of Marvel Studios' Assembled has arrived with The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Go behind the scenes with the cast and creative team who brought the movie to life. Combining immersive footage with candid interviews, this episode of Assembled reveals how an incredible new world was brought to life on the big screen.

In Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will join 17 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. With IMAX Enhanced, subscribers can enjoy IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio at home, which provides up to 26 percent more picture for an immersive viewing experience. (No additional cost or device is required. Content availability varies by region.) Get more information about IMAX Enhanced on Disney+.

Dive into the Quantum Realm. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now streaming on Disney+!

