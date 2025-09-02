TV Shows
Published September 2, 2025

The Undead Assemble in the 'Marvel Zombies' Trailer

So, you survived the zombie apocalypse. Super. Now who’s going to stop the Avengers from feasting on your brains?

by Marvel

The undead are coming to Disney+.

Marvel Animation has unleashed the first look at Marvel Zombies, the ghoulish new four-part series coming to Disney+ on Sept. 24.

After the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discover the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world. 

Created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, Marvel Zombies features the voices of Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Tessa Thompson, Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld, Wyatt Russell, Randall Park, Iman Vellani, and Dominique Thorne, among others. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Bryan Andrews, and Zeb Wells, and is produced by Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar. 

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Zombies creeps on Disney+ on Sept. 24.

