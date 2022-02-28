Movies
Published February 28, 2022

Watch the Final Trailer for 'Morbius'

See the film exclusively in theaters April 1!

by Christine Dinh

The darkness inside him will be unleashed, in theaters on April 1.

The final trailer for Morbius is here, and the thrilling video opens with Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes aka Vulture telling Jared Leto's Dr. Michael Morbius, "Discover who you're meant to be," to which Matt Smith's Milo affirms, "The bad guy."

Morbius explains, "I was trying to help people, but the cure... it's a curse."

"I have powers that can only be described as superhuman," continues Morbius. "But there's a cost. Now I face a choice: to hunt and consume blood, or die."  In trying to find a cure for rare blood disease, Morbius ends up gaining superpowers from his experimentation with bat DNA.

Nicholas (played by Jared Harris) cautions, "We all have monsters within us; it's up to us to control it." However, Morbius is unsure that he can.

Toomes believes Morbius was "given a gift," while Morbius' childhood best friend, Milo pleads, "All our lives we've lived with death. Why shouldn't they know what it feels like for a change?" Milo wants his friend, the Living Vampire, to "accept who you are."

The trailer ends with an incredulous agent Simon Stroud (played by Tyrese Gibson) questioning why he needs Holy Water while questioning the restrained Morbius.

Morbius

“There's a line in the film where Morbius says that he's been dying his entire life and now feels more alive than ever. And I think that sums it up,” Leto explaining to IGN what drew him to the role. “Here's someone who's been afflicted with this horrendous disease and has had all kinds of challenges and has been in pursuit of this cure. And then all of a sudden has this power and this physical strength, which is all incredible, but there is a flip side to it, as well. There's a dark side. So that battle between the light and dark is something that he fights throughout the film.”

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic anti-hero Dr. Michael Morbius in the upcoming theatrical release of Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Morbius stars Jared Leto (Dr. Michael Morbius), Matt Smith (Milo), Adria Arjona (Dr. Martine Bancroft), Jared Harris (Dr. Nicholas), Al Madrigal (FBI agent Alberto Ramirez), and Tyrese Gibson (FBI agent Simon Stroud). Directed by Daniel Espinosa. Produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Lucas Foster. Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless. 

Interested in learn more about Morbius, discover the Morbius Character Close-Up reading list on Marvel Unlimited below!

Feed your craving with 'Morbius,' exclusively in theaters April 1.

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—TwitterFacebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

The 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Big Game Trailer is Here

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

New 'Moon Knight' Spot and Poster Debut During the Big Game

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Embrace the Chaos with a New ‘Moon Knight’ Cover on Empire Magazine

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Redeeming Justice … Like Lightning! The All-New Thunderbolts!

Culture & Lifestyle

'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Nic Stone

In this article: Morbius, The Living Vampire, Vulture (Adrian Toomes)
Morbius
The Living Vampire. Dr. Michael Morbius is a biochemist-turned-bloodsucker. After years of experimentation to eliminate his rare blood disease, Morbius gained a cure… and an acute case of vampirism. The side effects? Enhanced senses, an aversion to light, and an insatiable thirst for blood. He can’t be felled by any mystical objects though, as he’s more scientific than supernatural.
Explore

Related

Movies

Jared Leto on the Lore of 'Morbius'

Final trailer arriving Monday. See the film exclusively in theaters April 1!

3 days ago

Comics

Krakoa Faces Its Destiny

Secrets long buried come to light as X-Men saga ‘Inferno’ continues. See what other new titles we’re reading on Marvel Unlimited this week!

4 weeks ago

Comics

The Most Shocking Moments From ‘Sinister War’

Read this epic Spider-Man event in full on Marvel Unlimited!

2 months ago

Comics

Ben Reilly Is Put to the Test Against Morbius and Kraven in Amazing Spider-Man’s Upcoming 'Beyond' Era

Find out if Ben Reilly has what it takes to be the new Spider-Man when Kelly Thompson, Sara Pichelli, Cody Ziglar, Michael Dowling, and more take on 'Amazing Spider-Man' this November!

6 months ago