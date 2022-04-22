Explore Sam Raimi's Mind-Bending Vision for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives exclusively in theaters starting May 6. Tickets are now on sale!

In a brand-new featurette, above, for the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios blockbuster, film director Sam Raimi and film producer/Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offer a glimpse into Raimi's mind-bending vision, as well as a new look at the different versions of Stephen Strange in the Multiverse.

"Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — that is a dream come true," proclaims Feige.

"I got a call from my agent that Kevin Feige and the Marvel team were looking for a director for the new Doctor Strange movie, and I was a big fan of the first one," shares Raimi. "It was really intelligent and interesting. So, when that offer came in, I thought this would be a really good challenge."

Film stars Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange) and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch) also share their experience working with Raimi.

"Sam is such a lovely human being," notes Cumberbatch. "And obviously, his standing in this industry and this genre in particular is legendary, as it should be."

"Sam's become known for this terrorizing cinema experience," adds Olsen. "He's creating as much tension as possible for the audience, just ready for them to have that jump scare moment."

Speaking on the vision of the film, Feige explains, "That was always where we were heading with the sequel to Doctor Strange, knowing that we wanted to explore the mind-bending, frightening side of the Multiverse."

As for the experiences itself, Raimi reveals, "Telling the story was such a gigantic endeavor. And there's a lot of dimensionalized visuals that we use in telling that story. We shot it with an eye toward that. So I think it's going to be a very exciting experience to go to 3D."

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

