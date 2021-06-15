Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff Journey From 'Iron Man 2' to 'Black Widow'

Academy Award-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson first made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2010 with Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 2, and over ten years later, in 2021, audiences will discover her character Natasha Romanoff’s story outside of the Avengers with the release of Black Widow, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9.

Not much is known about Natasha Romanoff, but as an elite super spy, she prefers it that way. What we do now know is that she’s done running from her past, and that the Avengers weren’t her first family.

In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.