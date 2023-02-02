Scott Lang Announces New Memoir ‘Look Out for The Little Guy’ Coming this Fall
Pick up the book as seen on the big screen in ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’
You know him, you love him, you’ve seen him both big and small, and now Scott Lang is adding “published author” to his ever-growing Super Hero resume. Look Out for The Little Guy, written by the universe-saving Avenger is coming to booksellers soon!
In Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Scott Lang has written a memoir about his life as a Super Hero and Avenger — and it’s a bestseller! As the movie opens, Scott is currently on a book tour for Look Out for The Little Guy, doing readings at bookshops and smiling for the camera.
In close association with Marvel Studios and the filmmakers, Hyperion Avenue is bringing the book seen in the movie to real life, with Scott Lang's bracingly honest account of his struggles and triumphs, including the official account of what really happened between The Avengers and Thanos.
In a statement, Scott Lang explained:
"Once upon a time I was just a guy living a normal life who committed a crime (for the greater good!), unfortunately, went away for a couple of years, got out and became a Super Hero, joined the Avengers, went down to the Quantum Realm, and then came back and saved the universe. You know, typical dad stuff."
"Dive into the pages of my new book, Look Out for the Little Guy, to read all about what it’s like to be the little guy (and sometimes, the very, very big guy) overcoming all the odds to help defeat Thanos."
"Shop Look Out for the Little Guy wherever books are sold, and to my two favorite partners, Hope and Cassie, this one’s for you!"
The book features over 20 short pieces exploring different aspects of Scott’s experiences as Ant-Man, as a dad, as an Avenger, and as an everyman looking back on some incredible life moments. Together, they capture the heart, humor, and humility that have made Scott Lang a beloved character among fans.
The book is available for preorder starting on February 2 with an on-sale date of September 5, 2023. Published by Hyperion Avenue, the hardcover adult fiction book retails for $26.99, ISBN: 9781368090131. Don’t forget to look out for the little guy!
"Introduces the man behind the hero, and the hero I call friend."
—Bruce Banner, fellow Avenger
Big and small things await! Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023.
