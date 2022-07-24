SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Details Revealed

San Diego Comic-Con is once again in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: Marvel Studios has returned to Hall H! During the blockbuster Marvel Studios panel at the convention center, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to thunderous cheers and applause to announce what’s coming next out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and streaming on Disney+.

Feige revealed that Phase 5 kicks off in 2023 with 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,' opening Feb. 17, 2023. Director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton engaged in a spirited Q&A with the host. Epic in scale and tone, “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” is a sci-fi adventure that is decidedly unique to the franchise. Fans in the room were given a special look at the upcoming film.

Super Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

