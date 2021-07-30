‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’: Star Simu Liu Teases ‘Crazy Stuff Happens’ in New Featurette

Though Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legends of the Ten Rings might be part of the early stages of Phase 4, we’re going all the way back to the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with it! As Kevin Feige explains in a brand-new behind-the-scenes featurette, “We have a keystone event, and that event is Tony Stark becoming Iron Man. He’s forced to build these weapons for an organization, and that organization was the Ten Rings.”

How does that relate back to the Shang-Chi we’re about to meet? Well, as Feige continues, “He discovers that his father was this evil overlord,” and the Ten Rings gave his family power.

Now that’s just the beginning of where Shang-Chi’s story will take viewers, as star Simu Liu teases, “he’s brought back into his father’s world..and then crazy stuff happens after that.”

In addition to the brand new featurette, which you can watch above, find the latest poster for Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings below!