Listen to the Soundtrack for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Now
Featuring new music from composer Michael Giacchino.
Grab your battle-ready portable speaker and plug-in to listen to the soundtrack from Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder.
Featuring songs from Guns N' Roses, ABBA, and a brand-new score from composer Michael Giacchino, dive into the new tunes with a YouTube playlist or stream on Spotify from Marvel Music. Additionally, purchase the album on iTunes to take Thor, Jane, and the rest of the Goat Boat with you on your travels.
EVERY SONG ON THE THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER SOUNDTRACK:
- ONLY TIME - Enya
- WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE - Guns N’ Roses
- PARADISE CITY - Guns N’ Roses
- OUR LAST SUMMER - ABBA
- FAMILY AFFAIR - Mary J. Blige
- SWEET CHILD O’ MINE - Guns N’ Roses
- GOODIES - Ciara
- HEY NINNY-NONNY- Written by Taika Waititi
- NOVEMBER RAIN - Guns N’ Roses
- RAINBOW IN THE DARK - Dio
The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.
Returning director Taika Waititi is back to helm Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.
Adventure awaits, Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing exclusively in theaters.
